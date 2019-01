Neesham shines as NZ post 45-run win over Sri Lanka

Reuters, WELLINGTON

James Neesham did his World Cup chances no harm after 18 months out of the New Zealand side as he produced an all-around performance in their 45-run win over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international (ODI) yesterday.

The visitors, led by Kusal Perera’s 102 and Niroshan Dickwella’s 76, were dismissed for 326 in 49 overs, chasing New Zealand’s imposing 371-7, which was anchored by Martin Guptill’s 138 and Kane Williamson’s 76.

However, Neesham, who is battling with three other players for an all-rounder’s spot for the May 30 to July 14 World Cup, overshadowed Guptill’s 14th ODI century with a six-hitting assault at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The 28-year-old, who had not played for New Zealand since June 2017, was on 3 at the start of the 49th over bowled by Thisara Perera and proceeded to smash five sixes.

He then finished New Zealand’s innings with a sixth six off Nuwan Pradeep, having scored 47 from 13 balls.

Neesham then dismissed both of Sri Lanka’s openers after Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka (43) had given their side a superb start with a 119-run stand in less than 18 overs.

He also snapped up the dangerous Dinesh Chandimal for his third wicket to reduce Sri Lanka to 211-4 in the 33rd over just as they were preparing for an assault.

However, Perera kept the visitors in the chase with his fourth ODI century, before he fell in the 46th over with his side needing 74 runs to win the game.