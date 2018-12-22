SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Gleason awarded medal

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to award former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the US Congress can bestow on a civilian. The award is to recognize Gleason’s efforts in raising money and awareness for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. Should he receive the medal, he would be the first NFL player to be given the honor. With the US Senate unanimously endorsing Gleason for the honor in June, all that remains is for US President Donald Trump to sign the bill. Gleason played seven seasons in New Orleans and became a legend with a blocked punt in 2006 that came to symbolize the city’s resiliency in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

SOCCER

Greek referees go on strike

This weekend’s Greek Super League fixtures have been called off after referees opted to go on strike to protest a “cowardly attack” on one of their colleagues. Thanasis Tzilos was set upon by masked men near his home in Larissa on Wednesday, with the FIFA-level referee needing treatment at a hospital for head and leg injuries before he was released a day later. “We express our indignation of the cowardly attack against our colleague Thanasis Tzilos and the repeated attacks on referees,” the association of referees said in a statement. “We will not allow those people to continue trying to terrorize us.” The attackers remained unidentified. No top-flight games are scheduled from Monday to Jan. 1, with the competition set to resume after the protest concludes on Jan. 4, league organizers said.

BOXING

Stevenson still in a coma

The promoter for Adonis Stevenson on Thursday said that the boxer remains unconscious and has not improved since doctors sedated him and placed him on a ventilator after a Dec. 1 knockout loss. “Doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead” for the 41-year-old fighter, Yvon Michel said. Stevenson is in intensive care at Quebec City’s Hopital de l’Enfant-Jesusstill and “needs mechanical assistance to breathe.” Stevenson’s condition deteriorated after he was helped to the dressing room following a fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine at the Videotron Centre. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was admitted with a traumatic brain injury that required immediate neurosurgery. Intensive care specialist Alexis Turgeon on Dec. 5 said that most patients have lasting effects from such injuries.

FOOTBALL

Gordon suspended again

The NFL on Thursday suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, hours after Gordon announced that he planned to step away from football to address his mental health. Gordon has been returned to the suspended list indefinitely for breaching the terms of his reinstatement from a year-long ban for substance abuse. The 27-year-old was suspended the entire 2015 season and has been banned a total of 56 games in his career, all for drug offenses. “We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private matter, which we intend to respect,” the Patriots said in a statement.