Wentz leads Eagles over Redskins

AP, PHILADELPHIA

Carson Wentz was at his best back on the move again.

Wentz on Monday tossed two touchdown passes and Darren Sproles ran for a score as the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the hunt for the National Football Conference East title with a 28-13 victory over the depleted Washington Redskins.

The Eagles (6-6) won consecutive games for the first time since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

The Redskins (6-6) lost backup quarterback Colt McCoy to a broken right leg in his second game replacing Alex Smith, who also broke his right leg on Nov. 18. Mark Sanchez took his place.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after the game that McCoy would miss the rest of the season.

Adrian Peterson ran 90 yards for a touchdown on Sanchez’s first play under center, giving the Redskins a 10-7 lead.

It was the longest run Philadelphia has allowed in franchise history, but Washington’s lead did not last long.

Wentz, who has not scrambled much since returning from surgery to repair two knee ligaments, did not run for any yards, but he ran around and made big plays when he improvised, and on designed rollouts.

“Anytime he can extend plays with his legs, he’s such a great athlete, that’s an advantage to the offense,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Being able to do that allows us to stay on the field. He’s gifted in doing that. It comes natural to him.”

Sproles put Philadelphia up 14-10 with a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Wentz tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews and connected with Golden Tate on a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 22-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Wentz finished 27 of 39 for 306 yards. He came out firing and led the Eagles to a score on their opening drive for only the third time this season.

First, he scrambled out of the pocket, motioned Tate to go deep and lofted a 19-yard pass down the left sideline on a first-and-15.

Wentz finished the drive by firing a six-yard touchdown pass on the run to Tate.

“Play-action, bootlegs, nakeds, getting me on the edge, gives me a chance to make plays and we used that effectively,” Wentz said.

Dustin Hopkins kicked field goals of 47 and 44 yards for Washington.