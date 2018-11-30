SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Marathon to punish cheaters

Shenzhen Half-Marathon organizers have vowed that 258 participants caught cheating during last weekend’s race would not be able to run away from punishment for their actions. As many as 18 runners found to wearing fake bibs, as well as three impostors, face lifetime bans from the event, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. The 237 others, most of whom had taken shortcuts during the race and were caught out by traffic cameras and local photographers, could be banned for two years. “We deeply regret the violations that occurred during the event. Marathon running is not simply exercise, it is a metaphor for life, and every runner is responsible for him or herself,” Xinhua quoted organizers as saying. News of the cheating has caused outrage in China, prompting the People’s Daily to urge runners to “respect the marathon and respect sporting spirit” in an editorial. A sharp rise in the number of events in the past few years and mass participation has also been blamed for the problem. China has held 1,072 marathons and road races this year, up from 22 in 2011, Xinhua said, quoting figures from the Chinese Athletic Association.

BASEBALL

London games to be pricey

Major League Baseball is charging princely prices for its first games in Britain. Premium seats at London’s Olympic Stadium are to cost ￡385 (US$492) for next year’s games between the New York Yankees and World Series champions the Boston Red Sox on June 29 and June 30. The top non-premium seats near the infield are to cost ￡320 and seats in the outfield corners are to go for ￡270 and ￡220, a chart on Ticketmaster’s Web site showed. Seats behind the outfield fences are to go for ￡120, while those in the second deck range from ￡30 to ￡270. A presale for Yankees and Red Sox season ticket holders starts today and a presale for those who have preregistered begins on Monday. The general sale date is Thursday next week. Site of the 2012 Olympics, the stadium in East London was extensively remodeled for soccer club West Ham United, who starting playing there in the 2016-2017 season. West Ham charge ￡55 to ￡80 for category A Premier League matches this season, with discounts for club members and lower prices for category B and C matches.

SOCCER

Thailand detains refugee

A former Bahrain national team player who was given refugee status in Australia after fleeing political repression has been detained in Bangkok, rights groups said yesterday. Hakeem Alaraibi was arrested in 2012 and convicted two years later in absentia as part of a government crackdown on Arab Spring-inspired protests. Alaraibi, who said he was playing in a match during the alleged crime, was last year granted refugee status in Australia, where he has played for semi-professional club Pascoe Vale, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said. However, he was detained at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday during a personal trip, said rights groups, which feared he would be sent back to Bahrain. Human Rights Watch senior Thailand researcher Sunai Phasuk said that “under no circumstances” should Alaraibi be handed over to Bahrain. “Hakeem is a refugee accepted by Australia, so Thailand should do the right thing by sending him back to Australia on the next flight,” he said.