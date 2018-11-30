Home / Sports
Bertuzzi shines as Red Wings beat Blues 4-3

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

Tyler Bertuzzi does not mind going into areas where there will be more physical play, like in front of the net, the corners and behind the net.

That was a good thing for the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Bertuzzi broke a tie with 6 minutes, 53 seconds to go with his second goal of the game as Detroit held on to beat the St Louis Blues 4-3 after blowing a 3-0 lead.

His heroics came on Tyler Bertuzzi bobblehead night.

Bertuzzi put in a loose puck from just outside the crease for his eighth goal of the season.

His first goal, which came with 8 minutes, 56 seconds left in the second period and gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead, also came from in front of the net as Bertuzzi knocked a rebound out of the air and in with the lower part of the shaft of his stick.

“I love him as a player. He competes,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said of Bertuzzi, the nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi, who also played for the Red Wings.

Tyler Bertuzzi said he has not changed as a player.

“As you go up in leagues it’s harder to maybe toe drag or dangle,” he said. “So I’ve adapted to just play hard and go to the net, that’s where a lot of goals are created.”

Thomas Vanek had a goal and an assist, Andreas Athanasiou also scored, defenseman Mike Green had two assists and Jimmy Howard made 33 saves to help Detroit snap a three-game losing streak.

David Perron scored twice for St Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko added a goal and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots. The Blues have lost five of their past six.

“They have a lot of speed and they really took it to us in the first half of the game,” Allen said. “We didn’t flip the switch until it was already 3-0.”

Perron tied it at 3-3 at 8 minutes, 4 seconds of the third with his eighth goal.

The Red Wings led 3-2 after a five-goal second period.

Detroit scored three times in 6 minutes, 42 seconds to take a 3-0 lead in the middle period.

Vanek made it 1-0 4 minutes, 22 seconds into the period with his third goal and Athanasiou followed at 7 minutes, 17 seconds with his 11th goal.

However, St Louis scored two power-play goals in 1 minute, 39 seconds to pull to within one.

Perron put the Blues on the board with 6 minutes, 23 seconds left in the second period with his first of the game and Tarasenko made it 3-2 with 4 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the period.

