Fiji stun France with remarkable 21-14 Test victory

Reuters, PARIS

Fiji pulled off a remarkable Test triumph on Saturday with their first win over France, getting home 21-14 in front of a stunned Stade de France crowd.

Both sides scored two tries, but Fiji’s French-based flyhalf Ben Volavola added 11 points from the boot to prove the difference as the Pacific islanders held France scoreless in the second half to complete a rare success over a top-tier nation.

Fiji go to next year’s World Cup as dangerous outsiders with the ability to disrupt the established order. French rugby, meanwhile, faces more introspection after a disappointing season.

Semi Radradra broke two tackles before stretching his hand over the line for the opening try in the 20th minute as Fiji got deserved rewards for their early efforts.

France’s opening try came from a driving maul following a lineout that saw captain Guilhem Guirado crash over.

However, parity lasted just six minutes as Fiji responded with power and strength, throwing in touches of their sevens flair with a hanging pass and a run with the ball in one hand on display before France-based winger Josua Tuisova went over.

Then 34-year-old winger Vereneki Goneva, who plays for the Newcastle Falcons, was unlucky to be adjudged offside after sprinting almost half the pitch to cross the line in the 37th minute in one of several tough calls against the Pacific islanders.

France stretched the first half with five minutes of added time in their bid to take the lead with Guirado eventually scoring a carbon copy of his earlier try for a 14-12 home half-time lead.

However, any thoughts that Fiji might capitulate after the break disappeared quickly as Volavola kicked two penalties to see Fiji 18-14 ahead before Tuisova dotted down for a try that was then disallowed. A television review revealed a late tackle by lock Tevita Cavubati in the build-up to the score.

France were under constant pressure from the free-running Fijians, whose errors were as exasperating as their flair was enthralling.

The home side rallied in the closing stages, but the Test ended with Fiji fittingly near the French line, where they won another penalty that Volavola put over with the last action of the game.

>ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA

Reuters, LONDON

England completed a highly satisfying November series on Saturday with a crushing 37-18 four-try victory over a ragged Australia at Twickenham, claiming a record sixth straight win in the 50th meeting of the old sporting rivals.

After an early try for Jonny May it was 13-13 at the break, but Elliot Daly, Joe Cokanasiga and Owen Farrell underlined England’s second-half dominance as a try in each half for Israel Folau flattered the tired-looking tourists.

The result followed wins for England over South Africa and Japan and a one-point defeat by New Zealand and has got them right back on track after a poor Six Nations and 2-1 series defeat in South Africa in June.

“It was a bit like Japan, we got seduced and thought it was going to come easy,” England coach Eddie Jones said.

“We started well in the first half and then went away from it a bit,” cocaptain Farrell added. “After the break we played direct and took it to them and things seemed to go our way after that.”

Coach Michael Cheika was also furious that Farrell went unpunished for what he thought was a no-arms charge on Izack Rodda during a rare Australian attack.