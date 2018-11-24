Irving apologizes for Thanksgiving jab to reporter

The Guardian

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving on Thursday apologized after replying to a reporter who wished him a happy Thanksgiving after Wednesday’s loss to the New York Knicks by saying he does not celebrate the holiday, adding: “Fuck Thanksgiving.”

“I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what,” he wrote on Twitter. “Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE.”

Irving told NBC Sports Boston that he is opposed to the celebration of the holiday due to his Native American heritage.

Many in the Native American community and beyond see the holiday as offensive, given their suffering since European colonization.

Irving’s late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux and lived on the tribe’s reservation until her adoption as a child.

In August, Irving and his sister became members of the tribe and he was given the name Little Mountain.

His Boston Celtics were tipped as one of the league’s best teams at the start of the season, but have lost seven of their past 10 games.