England eye historic series victory in Sri Lanka as rain, light shorten Test

AP, KANDY, Sri Lanka

England need three wickets on the final day to record their first series win in Sri Lanka in 17 years after play was abandoned yesterday due to poor light and rain, with the hosts on 226-7 and still requiring 75 runs to win and square the three-match series.

Abandoned two hours before schedule on day four at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the match was evenly poised at tea with Sri Lanka on 219-5. At that stage, the hosts required 80 runs with five wickets in hand, but the brief period after tea completely changed the complexion of the game.

Only 20 deliveries were possible, but they were enough for England to bounce back. Three balls after tea, Angelo Mathews was trapped LBW by Moeen Ali for 88.

The former captain faced 137 deliveries and hit six fours during his knock under tremendous pressure.

England were not able to create any chances off Mathews until he got out, and there was a bit of a lapse of concentration as Mathews attempted to work one on the leg-side, but failed to connect.

Mathews reviewed the decision to no avail.

Sri Lanka also lost Dilruwan Perera soon after when the tail-ender yorked himself and walked off without reviewing as Jack Leach took his fourth wicket.

The other three wickets to fall were shared by Ali (2-65) and Adil Rashid (1-52).

Sri Lanka were ruing their luck, as only 17 minutes of play were possible after tea, but during that brief period, they let England back into the game.

Sri Lanka had only chased 300-plus targets on three occasions, and when England set them 301, they were faced with a tall order.

Playing without Dinesh Chandimal, their best batsman and captain who is nursing a groin injury, Sri Lanka were soon in trouble, losing three wickets for 26 as Leach ran through the top order.

Mathews was then involved in two vital stands with his old schoolmates. He added 77 runs for the fourth wicket with Dimuth Karunaratne (57) and a further 73 runs for the fifth wicket with Roshen Silva (37).

Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella then joined Mathews and smashed a run-a-ball 23, adding 45 runs for the sixth wicket.

England won the first Test by 211 runs in Galle earlier this month.