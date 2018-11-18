Home / Sports
South Africa beat Australia by 20 runs in rain-hit T20

Reuters, SYDNEY

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis plays a shot in their Twenty20 international against Australia at Metricon Stadium in Carrara, Australia, yesterday.

Photo: AFP

South Africa’s bowling once again dominated Australia’s batting as the tourists yesterday won a truncated one-off Twenty20 international by 21 runs on the Gold Coast.

Metricon Stadium’s debut as an international venue looked under threat when a violent storm brought torrential rain to the Queensland coast early in the evening.

The match did finally get underway after a delay of nearly two hours, with each side allowed half of their usual number of overs and South Africa, put in to bat, made a bright start with 18 runs off the three power-play overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the way in their innings with 27 off 15 balls, but Australia’s bowlers, spearheaded by paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-19), did a good job of containment in the final few overs to restrict the tourists to 108-6.

The fragility of Australia’s batting had been exposed by South Africa’s bowlers in an earlier one-day series, which the Proteas won 2-1, and it was quickly evident again when the hosts went out to bat.

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris (2-12) struck twice in three deliveries in the third over to reduce Australia to 27-3, the second a peach of a yorker that sent Chris Lynn back for 14.

Glenn Maxwell fought a defiant rearguard with 38 off 23 balls, but Australia never looked like avoiding a fourth straight Twenty20 defeat and they finished their allotted 10 overs on 87-7.

