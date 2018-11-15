SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Mariners accused of racism

MLB is investigating claims against the Seattle Mariners by the team’s recently fired training and conditioning director Lorena Martin, who said team management had disparaged Latino players. The Mariners in a statement on Monday denied the allegations following the social media postings from Martin in which she said that general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay had called Latino players “lazy, dumb and stupid, especially the Dominicans.” The Mariners said Martin was relieved of her duties on Oct. 10. “While it is our policy to not comment on personnel issues, we do feel it is important to respond to the outrageous, false claims made by her today on social media. And to note that Martin did not make any of these false allegations until after she was relieved of her duties,” the statement said.

SOCCER

Solari to coach until 2021

Santiago Solari on Tuesday was confirmed as Real Madrid coach until 2021 following his successful spell in charge as caretaker boss. Solari’s anointment as sacked Julen Lopetegui’s permanent successor comes after wins in his first four matches. With 15 goals scored and only two conceded, the 42-year-old Argentinian has established the best-ever start for a Real manager. The upturn has left Madrid only four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and on the brink of qualification for the last 16 in Europe. This is Solari’s maiden job in charge of a first team.

FOOTBALL

Bell forgoes season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did not report to the team before Tuesday’s 4pm deadline, meaning he is ineligible to play the rest of the season. Bell, who has held out the entire year since being franchise-tagged for the second straight time, is to forfeit the entirety of his US$14.5 million tender and not play this year. He had already sacrificed more than US$8.5 million by missing the first 10 weeks of the season. Steelers head coach Bell is set to hit free agency in March. He is the first player to sit out an entire season on the franchise tag since Washington Redskins defensive lineman Sean Gilbert in 1997. Gilbert cashed in with a seven-year, US$46.5 million contract the following off-season with the Carolina Panthers.

SOCCER

New coach thanks rivals

Celta Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso on Tuesday got off to an embarrassing start at the struggling Liga club after mistakenly declaring he was taking over at their fierce local rivals, Deportivo La Coruna. The Portuguese worked as an assistant at Celta’s Galician neighbors Depor from 2012 to 2013 and got muddled up in his first news conference after being named as successor to Antonio Mohamed, who was sacked on Monday. “I want to thank the president and the sporting director for showing faith in me and my coaching staff to start a new era at Deportivo. I mean Celta,” Cardoso said, causing sporting director Felipe Minambres to grimace. Cardoso, who was coach at French side Nantes until Oct. 1, takes over a Celta side who are 14th in the Liga standings, having lost 4-2 at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.