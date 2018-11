Long-distance call: Michael Thomas helps Saints hand Rams first defeat

AP, NEW ORLEANS

When the time came to dial up a big play for Michael Thomas, the Saints’ leading receiver answered the call.

He even had a flip phone planted in the padding of each goal post, just in case.

Thomas on Sunday caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a phone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play as the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season with a 45-35 victory.

“I loved the celebration myself and I think it was the perfect time when I did it,” Thomas said. “We love our fans and we always want to bring them back great memories.”

Drew Brees passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans’ seventh straight win, while Thomas finished with a club-record 211 yards receiving, but what happened after the last of his 12 receptions stole the show in a wild shoot-out between two of the NFL’s best offenses.

Thomas’ long touchdown came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes left.

The Rams (8-1) seemed to expect the Saints (7-1) to run a play closer to the first-down marker and double-teamed dynamic running back Alvin Kamara.

Brees recalled thinking: “Kamara’s doubled, Mike’s singled, Mike’s by him, here we go.”

Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees’ long throw virtually in his stride and ran straight to the goal posts to begin his reprise of Joe Horn’s Sunday night touchdown celebration against the New York Giants in 2003.

“I paid a tribute to him, tried to get the crowd going a little bit more, set the tone, have fun out there, giving people a show,” said Thomas, who eclipsed Wes Chandler’s club record of 205 yards receiving against Atlanta in 1979. “You got to have fun. All these guys just catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other, having fun, getting the crowd involved. I felt like I had an opportunity to make it happen.”

Like Horn, Thomas was penalized, but the Rams never threatened again.

The Rams defensive players lambasted themselves for poor tackling at inopportune times, particularly on Kamara, who gained 116 yards from the scrimmage, but coach Sean McVay sought to put the season’s lone loss in a positive light.

“We’re good. We love it. You find out about yourself when you have a little bit of adversity,” McVay said. “I know that everybody in that locker room is going to respond the right way. Sometimes setbacks can be setups for comebacks — and that’s the way we look at it.”