Chou and Tai get shot at title

Staff writer, with CNA, BERLIN

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen cruised past his Danish opponent on Saturday to advance to the Denmark Open men’s singles badminton final.

Amid loud cheers of encouragement for the host country’s Anders Antonsen, Chou faced an uphill battle at the beginning of the match, particularly as Antonsen scored six points after breaking a 12-12 tie.

Chou ended up losing the first game 19-21.

However, Chou managed to come from behind and knock out Antonsen in final two games 21-11, 21-12.

Chou was to face Kento Momota of Japan after press time last night in the men’s singles final to fight for his fourth title of the year.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying beat He Bingjiao of China in two straight games on Saturday to advance to the Denmark Open women’s singles badminton final.

Tai, the top-ranked women’s singles player in the world, routed the world No. 8 21-14, 21-12 in a match lasting just 30 minutes.

The victory marked Tai’s seventh victory in her last nine encounters against the Chinese player.

She is to face Saina Nehwal of India in today’s final.