Warriors prove title in opener

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on Tuesday accepted their championship rings for leading Golden State to their third NBA title in four campaigns, then powered the Warriors over Oklahoma City 108-100 in their season opener.

Curry scored 32 points with nine assists and eight rebounds, and Durant had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists, as the Warriors held off a fourth-quarter fightback to make a triumphant launch to their quest for a third consecutive crown.

“The first game could go either way with timing and overall execution,” Curry said. “We had a terrible third quarter, but we withstood the run and were able to get the job done.”

“We’ve got to take care of the ball better. That will come with more possessions as we get through the season,” he said.

The first game of the season was in Boston, where Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while reserve Marcus Morris added 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Celtics ripped Philadelphia 105-87.

However, the night’s highlight came when NBA commissioner Adam Silver handed out championship jewelry and praised the Warriors dynasty for far more than their on-court skills.

“The Warriors have a tradition of excellence based on universal values like teamwork, respect and unity,” Silver said. “They continue a long legacy of NBA players and teams who compete for something bigger than a game by embracing the power of sport to build bridges and make better people’s lives.”

Then came the final championship banner raising at Oracle Arena, the NBA’s oldest arena, built in 1966. The Warriors are to move to a new arena in San Francisco next season.

The Thunder were without star guard Russell Westbrook, who has not been cleared to return after undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery last month.

In Boston, Gordon Hayward contributed 10 points on 4-10 shooting with four steals in his return after breaking his left leg in last year’s season opener.

“A lot to work on for me, but the joy of being out here was amazing,” Hayward said. “It was so good to be out there, such a blessing I was able to play basketball again.”

Hayward was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd when he left the game in the final seconds.

Tatum had 13 points in the first half for the Celtics, who took advantage of injuries last season to have a stellar rookie campaign.

Boston’s Kyrie Irving, whose prior season ended early with leg injuries, made only 2-14 from the floor for seven points, but added seven assists.