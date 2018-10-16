Price, Red Sox beat Astros to tie series

AP, BOSTON

David Price went home a winner in a post-season start for the first time in his career. That, he insisted, is all he ever cared about.

“This is bigger than David Price,” he said. “This isn’t about me. This is about the Boston Red Sox.”

Price on Sunday was good enough, the Red Sox relievers were even better, and Jackie Bradley Jr delivered a go-ahead, three-run double off the Green Monster to lead Boston to a 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros and tie the American League Championship Series 1-1.

Price fell one out short of qualifying for the win, which would have been his first in 11 post-season starts, but it was the first time his team had won a playoff game he started, snapping a record run of October futility.

“It’s baby steps,” said Price, who entered the night 0-9 in 10 career playoff starts. “I expect myself to be great in big moments and I haven’t done that thus far in my career, but I came here to win, period. I came here to win a World Series and to do it multiple times, and that’s what I’m about.”

Game 3 is today in Houston, Texas, followed by two more at Minute Maid Park and a chance for the defending World Series champions to clinch a second straight American League pennant at home.

Marwin Gonzalez homered for the Astros, who had won five straight post-season games dating to Game 7 of the last year’s World Series.

“We came here and won a game, and they played well tonight,” Houston third baseman Alex Bregman said. “It’s going to be a fun series, so we’re looking forward to going back home.”

Price was spotted a two-run lead in the first inning and then fell behind 4-2 before Bradley clanged one off the left-field wall that Gonzalez chased helplessly as it bounced back toward the infield.

Price left leading 5-4 with two on with two out in the fifth, before Matt Barnes struck out Gonzalez to end the inning and then pitched a perfect sixth to earn the victory.

Ryan Brasier pitched a scoreless inning and erstwhile starter Rick Porcello set the Astros down 1-2-3 in the eighth inning.

Closer Craig Kimbrel gave up Jose Altuve’s RBI single with two outs in the ninth, before Bregman launched a high fly to left that Andrew Benintendi caught a step in front of the Monster.

“I knew I missed it,” Bregman said. “If I got it, it would have been on the street behind Fenway Park.”