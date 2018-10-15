Djokovic cruises to Shanghai title

Reuters

Novak Djokovic continued his scintillating run of form yesterday as he breezed past Croatian Borna Coric 6-3, 6-4 to win the Shanghai Masters title for the fourth time.

With a clever mix of groundstrokes, the 31-year-old Serb broke Coric’s serve in the sixth game and made a series of forays to the net as he consolidated his lead.

Djokovic grabbed the opening set with a hold to love, having dropped just four points on his serve overall.

Coric, who collected one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating Roger Federer in the semi-finals, looked far from his best as he dropped his serve in the opening game of the second set.

Coric saved three match points to hold serve in the ninth game, but then Djokovic served out to clinch his fourth title of the season.

HONG KONG OPEN

AP, HONG KONG

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska won her maiden WTA title yesterday by upsetting sixth-seeded Wang Qiang of China 6-2, 6-1 in 65 minutes at the Hong Kong Open. The 18-year-old was playing in her first career WTA final.

Yastremska is the sixth teenager to advance to a WTA final this year and the second to win a title.

Prior to arriving in Hong Kong, Yastermska’s best result was reaching the Istanbul quarter-finals last year.

The victory, in which she posted 33 winners to 21 unforced errors, will move the 102nd-ranked Yastremska to a new career high ranking in the top 80 when the next rankings are released today.

Yastremska’s win prevented the 24th-ranked Wang from winning her third career title.

Wang, who was playing in her fifth consecutive semi-final, will move up to a career-high No. 23 ranking despite not lifting the title.

TIANJIN OPEN

AFP, BEIJING

Caroline Garcia won her first title of the year yesterday as the French player defeated Karolina Pliskova to edge a nervy Tianjin Open final.

The 16th-ranked Garcia battled through a narrow first set before streaking away in the second to beat the Czech top seed 7-6 (9/7), 6-3.

The 24-year-old Garcia — seeded second in Tianjin — enjoyed a breakthrough season, winning back-to-back titles in Wuhan and Beijing, and qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals.

She has struggled this year, with her China Open defense in Beijing coming to a meek end in the last 16 as she lost the deciding set 6-0 to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The Tianjin title is the sixth of Garcia’s career.