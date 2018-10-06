England trounce Taiwan at International Crown

Reuters, SEOUL

England yesterday moved to the top of Pool A in the LPGA’s International Crown team event by beating Taiwan in both second-round four-ball matches, while hosts South Korea dropped to second spot after recording a win and a loss against Australia.

The US led Pool B on six points after the defending champions blanked Thailand in their two early matches, while Sweden were two points behind following a split of their games against Japan.

The four-day biennial event, which is being held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea, pits four players from eight nations against each other.

Tee-times were moved up to early morning in a bid to avoid the worst of the weather from approaching Typhoon Kong-rey, though conditions were far from easy as heavy rain fell steadily throughout the morning.

However, England’s Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff looked at ease in the rain, thumping Taiwanese pair Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao 6 and 4, before Charley Hull and British Open champion Georgia Hall won 2 and 1 against Hsu Wei-ling and Teresa Lu.

“It was playing much longer,” Ewart Shadoff said. “There was a couple of par-fours that weren’t reachable, so that was interesting, but it’s match play, so it doesn’t really matter. Obviously, not as many birdies as yesterday, but I think pars win holes today given the rain.”

England were on seven points after three wins and a tie, with South Korea a point behind.

After helping the hosts win both their matches against Taiwan on the opening day, Kim In-kyung and Park Sung-hyun yesterday failed to find a spark and went down 3 and 2 to Australians Katherine Kirk and Su Oh.

Ryu So-yeon and Chun In-gee saved the day for the favorites with a 2 and 1 victory over Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith.