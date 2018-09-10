Wu Bai performs, rain dominates

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s “King of Rock” Wu Bai livened up proceedings at the Sinjhuang Stadium in New Taipei City yesterday after the Brothers eked out a 1-0 win over the Fubon Guardians.

The Guardians and Brothers are vying for post-season berths, but Wu Bai’s performance — with his band, China Blue — overshadowed the result.

Despite the group’s popularity in Taiwan, it was the first time they had performed at a CPBL game.

On the field, it was a drab affair, with the Brothers scoring the only run at the top of the second inning.

Brothers starting pitcher Chou Lei recorded his third victory of the season, giving up four hits over 5-2/3 scoreless innings.

The Guardians, managed by Fubon Sports and Entertainment Co with Fubon Financial Holding Co as its parent company, organized the G! Pop Music Festival over the weekend.

Singer Miu Chu opened the show last night shortly after the game concluded at 8pm.

Wu Bai and China Blue have been more associated with the Naluwan Taiwan Major League, a competitor with the CPBL that launched in 1997.

Wu Bai and China Blue performed when the Naluwan league began on Feb. 28, 1997, with then-president Lee Teng-hui and then-governor James Soong, the nation’s two leading political figures at the time, special guests at the opening ceremony.

In the Naluwan league’s fifth season, Wu Bai and China Blue on April 6, 2001, held a concert at the year’s first game in Chiayi City, featuring their Taiwanese-style “Taike” rock, blues and folk music.

Wu Bai has roots in Chiayi, with his family from a village in Chiayi County.

On the field over the weekend, there were four games scheduled, with two double-headers of the Uni-President Lions taking on the Lamigo Monkeys at the Taoyuan International Stadium and the Guardians hosting the Brothers in New Taipei City.

However, three games were canceled due to heavy precipitation and waterlogged fields.

With their win in the sole completed game, the Brothers moved 0.5 games ahead of the Lions, 1.5 games in front of the Lamigo Monkeys and 4 games ahead of the Guadians at the bottom, but still with a chance to make the playoffs.