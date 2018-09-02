Home / Sports
Practice makes perfect for Rose, as Pan takes 16th

AFP, NORTON, Massachusetts

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan watches his tee shot at the Dell Technologies Championship in Norton, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Photo: AP

England’s Justin Rose on Friday set himself the target of FedEx Cup glory after muscling his way to a one-stroke lead on the first day of the Dell Technologies Championship near Boston.

Rose bounced back from missing the cut in last week’s opening event of the playoff series with a bogey-free six-under-par 65.

The world No. 4 ended his round just clear of Scotland’s Russell Knox and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, with the duo signing for five-under 66s.

“I was very aware that the course was playing trickier than usual, so I arrived at the course well before my tee time and just hit some chips and putts, trying to get a feel for the golf course,” Rose said.

Rose had sat out the weekend rounds of the Northern Trust with scores of 72 and 74, the first time he has missed a cut in 15 Tour events this year.

“In some ways that missed cut helped me from that point of view, changed the mind-set a little bit and obviously offered me a chance to go home for six days,” Rose added.

Tiger Woods struggled in hitting only half of the 18 greens to post a one-over 72 for 57th place.

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was looking strong in his share of 16th place after carding two-under.

Additional reporting by staff writer

