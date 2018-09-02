Practice makes perfect for Rose, as Pan takes 16th

AFP, NORTON, Massachusetts

England’s Justin Rose on Friday set himself the target of FedEx Cup glory after muscling his way to a one-stroke lead on the first day of the Dell Technologies Championship near Boston.

Rose bounced back from missing the cut in last week’s opening event of the playoff series with a bogey-free six-under-par 65.

The world No. 4 ended his round just clear of Scotland’s Russell Knox and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, with the duo signing for five-under 66s.

“I was very aware that the course was playing trickier than usual, so I arrived at the course well before my tee time and just hit some chips and putts, trying to get a feel for the golf course,” Rose said.

Rose had sat out the weekend rounds of the Northern Trust with scores of 72 and 74, the first time he has missed a cut in 15 Tour events this year.

“In some ways that missed cut helped me from that point of view, changed the mind-set a little bit and obviously offered me a chance to go home for six days,” Rose added.

Tiger Woods struggled in hitting only half of the 18 greens to post a one-over 72 for 57th place.

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was looking strong in his share of 16th place after carding two-under.

Additional reporting by staff writer