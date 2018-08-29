Asian Games: Billionaire adds bronze to his accolades

AFP, JAKARTA

As one of Indonesia’s two richest men, Michael Bambang Hartono wants for little — and especially now that he has an Asian Games medal in his favorite pastime, bridge.

The tobacco and banking billionaire was instrumental in persuading organizers to include the card game, slightly incongruously, in the regional Olympics for the first time.

The 78-year-old is comfortably equipped at the Jakarta bridge venue, with his own guarded VIP area where he can receive guests and conduct interviews, including a meeting room, a flat-screen TV and a bed.

“We are equal, so no privilege at all,” he said.

Special treatment or not, Hartono, who is also Indonesia’s oldest competitor at the Games, is now the proud owner of an Asian Games bronze medal in the supermixed team event.

Along with his brother, Robert, Hartono has been named Indonesia’s richest man by Forbes, which also ranked him the 75th wealthiest in the world.

Hartono has amassed an estimated net worth of about US$11.8 billion from tobacco, banking and communications — using similar skills to those he employs for bridge, he said.

“Bridge is like business. First you get the data, the information. You analyze the information, and then you make a decision. So business, real life and bridge are the same. Decisionmaking is the same,” he said. “If you want to be a good leader and you want to be a successful man, businessman, play bridge.”

Hartono has been playing bridge since he was six and said he loves the challenge, but that it is not his top priority.

“No. 1 priority is of course family, No. 2 is business, and if I have time I play bridge as a hobby,” Hartono said.

Hartono is not the only Indonesian business figure involved in the Games — Erick Thohir, the media tycoon who is president of Inter Milan, is head of the organizing committee.

He is also not the oldest at the Games: In a bridge competition studded with senior citizens, Kong Te Yang of the Philippines takes that honor at the age of 85.

Walking slowly with a tetrapod support to the competition table, “KT” said he is still fascinated by bridge, which he has been playing since his 20s.

“You must be coordinated, you must be careful, there are things you don’t expect. You must know what’s possible, yet sometimes impossible become possible,” he said. “When you grow old, you still know what needs to be done, but the reflex sometimes doesn’t allow you to do. You cannot react as fast,” he added.