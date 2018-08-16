Federer wins, Serena crashes out

AP, MASON, Ohio

Roger Federer on Tuesday made a successful return to the Western & Southern Open; the day was not so great for Serena Williams.

Federer advanced to the third round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Peter Gojowczyk, while Williams was eliminated by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 second-round loss.

Federer and Williams were making their first appearances at the tournament since they each won the title in 2015. Williams opened with a straight-set victory against Daria Gavrilova.

After a first-round bye, Federer extended his Cincinnati winning streak to 11 matches since losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2013 quarter-finals.

“It doesn’t feel like I have been away for so long here from Cincinnati,” Federer said. “I guess the wheel keeps turning. It’s not like I missed two years of tennis. It was a great pleasure to be back.”

Second-seeded Federer, refreshed from a month off after losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, became the tournament favorite when Nadal withdrew on Sunday night.

Williams was also knocked out in her previous tournament in San Jose, California, two weeks ago after reaching the Wimbledon final.

Cincinnati was her fifth tournament since she had a baby in September last year. She has dealt with blood clots and recently said she has been struggling with postpartum emotions.

“You know, this is a long comeback,” Williams said. “I just began. I just started — definitely at the very, very beginning.”

“I’m getting there, and I’m going to just continue to work hard, and hopefully, I’ll start winning more matches,” she added.

Karolina Pliskova and Nick Kyrgios also advanced in early tournament action.

Pliskova moved into the second round by snapping a seven-match losing streak against Agnieszka Radwanska with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

“It means a lot, because it was against her, and, like, you know, I never beat her,” Pliskova said. “We played so many times. I think I always played her at her best level the matches before, so it was always tough.”

Kyrgios, a finalist last year in Cincinnati, overcame physical problems to fight off qualifier Denis Kudla for a 6-7 (7/2), 7-5, 7-6 (11/9) victory.

“This year has been tough,” Kyrgios said. “I started the year very well. Then, obviously, I hurt my elbow. Then I had an ongoing hip injury.

“We have been definitely thinking about the options with my hip,” he said. “You know, there is only so much you can do before you have to, you know, I guess, get surgery or something like that.

“You know, right now I’m just managing it,” he added.

David Goffin, seeded 11th, advanced with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Leonardo Mayer became the first player to reach the third round on the men’s side with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 victory over 16th-seeded Lucas Pouille.

Denis Shapovalov also reached the third round with an upset, knocking off 14th-seeded Kyle Edmund 6-4, 7-5.

Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung won the final five games to beat Jack Sock 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. Sock has lost eight straight matches since winning in Rome on May 13.

Two-time Cincinnati semi-finalist Milos Raonic advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Dusan Lajovic.

Robin Haase also made it to the second round, defeating Filip Krajinovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina was tested by wild card Svetlana Kuznetsova before reaching the third round with a gritty 7-6 (7/1), 4-6, 6-4 win.