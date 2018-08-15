SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Harden under investigation

Houston Rockets guard James Harden was allegedly involved in a nightclub incident that is under investigation by the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona. The incident took place at about 2:30am on Saturday last week, police said. TMZ reported that a member of Harden’s entourage got into a fight, and when a woman started to record the scuffle, Harden grabbed her wrist and threw her phone onto a nearby roof. The woman, who was treated for a wrist injury at a hospital, said one of Harden’s associates offered her US$200 for the phone and that Harden later gave her US$300 to pay for a replacement. Police on Monday confirmed that they are looking into the allegations, but told the Arizona Republic that it was “far too early” to know Harden’s role.

SOCCER

Bus crash kills 12 fans

A bus loaded with fans overturned on a highway in Ecuador after a game, killing at least 12 people and injuring 30, Ecuadoran police said on Monday. The accident happened on Sunday afternoon as Barcelona SC fans were heading back to Guayaquil following a draw against a team from Cuenca. Police said they were investigating to determine what happened, but witnesses told local media that the bus was seen trying to overtake other vehicles shortly before the crash. The team has decided to honor the dead with a memorial service at their stadium.

BASEBALL

Ball sells for US$623,369

A ball with the signatures of Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner and eight other greats of the game has sold for US$623,369, SCP Auctions said on Monday. The players all signed the ball on the same day in 1939, when they gathered to become the first class to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame. That crushes the previous record of US$345,000 for a signed ball set in 2013. The winner was identified only as a southern California collector. The only original inductee who did not sign it was Lou Gehrig, who on that day was headed to a hospital where he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

SOCCER

La Liga, Facebook ink deal

La Liga yesterday announced a landmark deal with Facebook that would allow viewers in the Indian subcontinent to watch every game over the next three seasons free of charge on the social network. All 380 league matches for the new season, which begins on Friday, would be available to viewers in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, La Liga said. “One of our goals for the last two years has been to offer content to the widest audience possible, so partnering with free platforms like Facebook, which has 270 million users in India, is key to us,” La Liga head of digital strategy Alfredo Bermejo said.

BASKETBALL

Anthony signs with Rockets

Carmelo Anthony has signed a one-year, US$2.4 million deal with the Houston Rockets. Anthony was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks last month, before the Hawks released him. The 34-year-old joins a team led by MVP Harden and star point guard Chris Paul. The Rockets hope the addition is to help them contend for their first title since 1995.