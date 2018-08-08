SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Daylight savings mulled

The chief organizer yesterday appealed for Japan to introduce daylight saving time to reduce the effect of the extreme summer heat on athletes and spectators. “I want them to use the Olympics as a way to give a maximum push for the project,” former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori said. However, critics say extending daylight hours risks people staying in the office longer. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it was just one proposal among many to mitigate the effects of the heat. “However, the measure would have a significant impact on the everyday lives of the Japanese people,” he said.

SOCCER

El Hadary retires at 45

Veteran Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, 45, has retired from international duty, after breaking the record for oldest player to appear at a World Cup in Russia. “After reflecting at length and asking God, I have decided to retire from international football,” he wrote on Facebook late on Monday. El Hadary smashed Colombian stopper Faryd Mondragon’s record for oldest player at a World Cup when he took to the field against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd this summer. He managed to pull off an impressive penalty save in the final game against a player nearly half his age.

CYCLING

Bernal out of hospital

Team Sky rider Egan Bernal has been discharged from hospital after suffering a small bleed on the brain after a crash in the Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday, his team has said. Bernal, 21, was one of several riders from the peloton to collide with 20km left in the one-day stage race in Spain. “Egan will rest completely for at least three weeks after also suffering a small bleed on the brain during the crash,” Team Sky said. Dimension Data rider Ben King later apologized on Twitter for causing the accident. “It’s terrible when something like this affects yourself, but worse when it affects others,” King said. “I hope everybody is OK.”

SOCCER

Russia’s striker narrates app

Russia’s international striker Artem Dzyuba, who last month became a national hero for his World Cup performance in the country, is now the voice of a popular Yandex navigation service. Dzyuba recorded more than 120 phrases for the service that is used by 16 million motorists a month, Russian company Yandex said in a statement on Monday. “Wherever you travel to, I will be with you. I mean, my voice,” Dzyuba said.

FOOTBALL

Trainer kills linebacker’s dog

A five-year-old English bulldog that belonged to New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo and has been missing since June was found dead inside the home of its trainer. The dog named Knox died in the custody of a trainer, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. Trainers hid the dog in a trash bag for two months while making it look like he ran away, was stolen or drowned, sending the family “on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional roller coaster,” Mayo wrote on Instagram on Monday. The animal welfare group says the trainer is being charged by the Cranston Police Department.