SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Hendricks ton leads S Africa

Reeza Hendricks smashed a century on his one-day international debut to guide South Africa to a 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third match in Pallekele yesterday. Hendricks, whose 89-ball 102 gave the visitors strength after being put into bat first, became only the third South African to register a ton in his first ODI. Colin Ingram and Temba Bavuma are the other two. Jean-Paul Duminy’s 92 off 70 deliveries helped South Africa to 363-7. Sri Lanka made 285 all out in reply, with Dhananjaya de Silva’s 84 the only substantial contribution.

CRICKET

Bangladesh level series

A fine all-round performance by Shakib al Hasan lifted Bangladesh to a series-leveling 12-run win over the West Indies in the second fixture of a three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Saturday. Shakib belted 60 and senior opener Tamim Iqbal topscored with 74 as Bangladesh posted a 171-5 after they were put in to bat. The captain then claimed the important wickets of Marlon Samuels and opposing skipper Carlos Brathwaite as the Caribbean side were restricted to 159-9 in reply.

GOLF

Bhullar wins in Fiji

A late chip-in eagle saw India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar hold off a charging Anthony Quayle to claim the Fiji International by one stroke yesterday. Bhullar began the final day at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course with a one-shot lead, but found himself trailing late in the day as the Australian Quayle came home in 29 and set the target at 13-under. However, the eagle on the 17th moved Bhullar back into the lead and he held his nerve to par the last and sign in for a 66 and a one-shot victory over Quayle, who finished with a final-round 63. Taiwan’s Hung Chien-yao finished in a share of 60th.

GOLF

Justin Thomas zooms ahead

Justin Thomas turned on the jets midway through the third round and opened a three-stroke lead at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday. A week before defending his title at the PGA Championship, Thomas carded a 3-under 67 after starting the day tied for the lead with Englishmen Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood. The American gathered five birdies in nine holes from the sixth en route to a 14-under 196 total with one round left at the Firestone Country Club.

GOLF

Phatlum maintains lead

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum recorded her first bogey of the championship at the Women’s British Open on Saturday and ended the third round as she started it, with a one-stroke lead in Lancashire. Apart from her lone hiccup, Phatlum continued her relentless accuracy off the tee and into the green, carding a composed three-under-par 69 at Royal Lytham & St Annes. However, she could not break clear of England’s Georgia Hall, who sank a 10-foot birdie at the last hole to also shoot 69 and keep the heat firmly on the leader. Taiwan’s Phoebe Yao was in a share of ninth after a 67, five shots off the lead, as was Teresa Lu (73). Farther back, Hsu Wei-ling was in a share of 47th, having begun her fourth round just before press time last night.