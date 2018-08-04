Campbell opens four-shot lead in Fiji, Aussies follow

AFP, WELLINGTON

New Zealander Ben Campbell yesterday took a commanding four-shot lead in the Fiji International, after carding a smart 66 on the second day at the Natadola Bay Golf Club.

It put him on 11-under-par 133 at the halfway stage with closest challenger, Australian Andrew Dodt, at 137.

Campbell, who finished the first day in a four-way tie for the lead after firing a 67 in high winds, broke away with seven birdies in his second round before dropping a stroke on the 18th.

“I played really well out there,” he said. “Got off to a nice start, which was good, birdied my second hole and just played really solid, kept the ball in play.”

Two of Campbell’s European Tour appearances came in 2016 and last year in Fiji, where he made the cut on both occasions. He now has a strong chance to improve on his best finish of 21st two years ago.

Australia’s Maverick Antcliff came within two shots of the leader when he holed from 3m after four birdies in a row, but fell back to three-under.

Dodt emerged as Campbell’s closest challenger, a shot ahead of countrymen Jarryd Felton and Terry Pilkadaris.

China’s Wu Ashun eagled the 17th to be five-under, alongside Australians Nick Cullen, Steven Jeffress and Jake McLeod, Kiwis Harry Bateman and Nick Voke, and India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar.

The only Taiwanese left in the mix was Hung Chien-yao, who is holding onto a share of 64th after shooting four-over.

