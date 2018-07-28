Garrigus takes one-stroke RBC Canadian Open lead

AFP, TORONTO

Robert Garrigus on Thursday stormed to the top of the leaderboard at the RBC Canadian Open in Ontario, shooting a nine-under-par 63 to take a one-shot lead in a weather-disrupted first round.

The 40-year-old veteran reveled in the conditions at the Glen Abbey Golf Course to card nine birdies and nine pars in a flawless display at the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout.

Garrigus was swiftly into his groove on the front nine, reeling off five consecutive birdies from the second onward to make the turn at five-under.

Four more birdies, including on the 18th, where he rolled in a 15-foot putt, capped a superb day.

The round was in stark contrast to Garrigus’ closing-round 79 at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky last weekend.

“I went from my worst round of the year to my best round, which was a surprise,” Garrigus said. “I hit a lot of good shots. It was a good day. Now I’ve got to try and get ready for the rest of the week.”

Garrigus has a history of low-scoring at the Glen Abbey Golf Course. Last year, he carded a 10-under-par 62 in the third round.

“It’s one of my favorite places, and it’s not just the golf course,” Garrigus said. “It’s the people, the town, just the whole feel of it. I love it here.”

Garrigus leads Adam Schenk, who was alone in second place on eight-under after a 64.

Schenk moved into striking distance after a late charge that included birdies on his closing three holes.

Chris Stroud was in third after a seven-under-par 65. Like Schenk, Stroud had a flurry of birdies over the closing holes to thank for his movement up the leaderboard.

Stroud rattled off birdies on the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes, a blitz of low-scoring that owed much to his red-hot putter. He drained putts of 24 feet, 12 feet and 11 feet during his closing rally.

Four players were in the clubhouse on six-under when weather suspended play shortly after 8pm: England’s Ian Poulter, who shot a six-under-par 66; Ben Crane; Hudson Swafford; and South Korea’s An Byeong-hun.

Ten players were on five-under, including England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who had two holes remaining when weather halted play.