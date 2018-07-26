Chen scores first MLB run in Miami victory

AP, MIAMI

Chen Wei-yin did well again in a home game and finally made it to home plate.

Chen on Tuesday pitched six innings and scored the first run of his career to help the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3.

The left-hander snapped a streak of four consecutive losses and won for the first time since June 16. He has an ERA of 2.18 this year at Marlins Park, compared with 10.47 on the road.

Chen (3-7) doubled to start a five-run fifth for his first extra-base hit in 82 career at-bats, and almost tried for a triple.

“I thought about going to third, but then I thought: ‘Maybe I should concentrate on pitching,’” the veteran from Taiwan said.

He showed his speed on bases soon enough, racing home from third on J.T. Realmuto’s grounder to stomp on the plate and barely beat a poor throw by shortstop Dansby Swanson.

“I didn’t think he would throw home,” Chen said. “If I knew, I probably would have slid.”

Chen laughed when asked the last time he scored a run.

“Probably back when I was playing in Japan,” he said. “It’s probably more than 10 years ago.”

Plenty of other Marlins also provided offense. Realmuto hit his 13th homer and drove in four runs. Starlin Castro added a three-run homer and Brian Anderson had three hits and scored three times.

Chen limited Atlanta to three runs and five hits, reinforcing a home-road disparity that is the largest among MLB pitchers.

“I’ve been asked about it a lot,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I don’t really have an answer. I feel like I’m guessing, whatever I say, but he has definitely been good here at home.”

Julio Teheran (7-7) matched a career high by allowing nine runs, seven earned, in four-and-one-third innings.

The Braves committed three errors, including one by Gold Glove center fielder Ender Inciarte that led to two unearned runs.

The lopsided result was especially sweet for the Marlins, because they had been outscored by the Braves 56-29 while losing six of the eight previous meetings this year.

It was a noisy win, too. Attendance on camp day was 21,673, and the young crowd was the largest at Marlins Park since April 14.

Chen came into the season with a career batting average of .017, but his four hits this year lead all Marlins pitchers.

Chen struck out looking on three pitches before doubling off Teheran in his second at-bat.

“He set him up the first time up. He took all three,” Mattingly said. “They thought he was going to take all day. He ambushed him in the second round.”