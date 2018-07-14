Nets trade injury-plagued Jeremy Lin to the Hawks

AP, NEW YORK

Jeremy Lin’s injury-plagued stint in Brooklyn is over.

The Nets have agreed to trade Lin to the Atlanta Hawks, a person with knowledge of the deal said early yesterday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The move helps clear up the Nets’ logjam at point guard and sends Lin to another team that is also pretty crowded at the position.

ESPN first reported the deal, saying the Nets and Hawks would swap future second-round picks.

Lin has a year and US$12.5 million left on the contract he signed two summers ago.

He played just 37 games with the Nets and only one last season after he ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee during a season-opening loss in Indiana.

Spencer Dinwiddie stepped in while Lin was out and became one of the NBA’s most improved players.

Brooklyn also have D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, at point after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, Lin will have to find room in Atlanta, where point guard Dennis Schroder was the Hawks’ leading scorer last season.

The Hawks then acquired the rights to high-scoring former Oklahoma star Trae Young in the draft.