May, Curry shine in series

Reuters, CAPE TOWN

Coach Eddie Jones has picked wing Jonny May and young loose-forward Tom Curry as the stand-out performers on England’s tour of South Africa that ended with a consolation 25-10 victory at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks won the series 2-1, but were out-thought by England in wet and windy conditions in the final test to end the five-match losing streak that had put pressure on Jones a little over a year out from the World Cup.

May scored a late try in the corner after an excellent cross-field kick from flyhalf Danny Cipriani, his third of the series and a 17th in 37 tests.

“Jonny May has been outstanding all tour. He’s been incredible,” Jones said.

The coach was also pleased with the development of Curry, who was given a baptism of fire against a muscular Bok pack.

“Young Tom Curry, he has played three test matches on the hop against probably the biggest and most physical pack in the world,” Jones said.

Jones also had a word of praise for returning flanker Chris Robshaw, who was dropped for the second test defeat in Bloemfontein, but was forced back into the side by illness to New Zealand-born loose-forward Brad Shields.

“I was glad to see Robshaw play so well today. He had been out of form and I thought he bounced back,” he added.

Jones said he thought the series was a good advert for international rugby and said it was well contested.

“I thought it was a great series of rugby,” he said. “For the health of test rugby it was fantastic.

“You have a rejuvenated South African side that are well coached, have a good balance of players against a young England side looking to find their way.

“South Africa were too good in the first two tests and deserved to win the series, but there were only small margins in it.”

England will face the Springboks at Twickenham on Nov. 3, followed by matches against world champions New Zealand, Japan and Australia.