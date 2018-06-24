SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

HOCKEY

Players suing over injuries

The NHL is being sued by former players Daniel Carcillo and Nick Boynton, who allege that the league withheld information about the long-term health dangers from concussion-related injuries. The lawsuit claims that the NHL did not adequately warn and inform players about brain damage risks caused by contact to the head. Carcillo and Boynton charge the league with allowing and encouraging players to rush back to action while recovering from concussions. Carcillo, who played for five teams over nine seasons, and Boynton, six teams in 11 seasons, suffer from long-term, degenerative brain damage. “The NHL is long overdue in acknowledging the significant risks inherent in their style of game,” Gibbs said in a press release, while Carcillo said: “I’m doing this on behalf of all former NHL players that are struggling with the difficulties of transitioning from a life in the NHL with brains that have been damaged.”

BASEBALL

Osuna barred for 75 games

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under the MLB’s domestic violence policy, discipline that would cause him to miss about half of the season. Osuna has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto. The league on Friday said the suspension is retroactive to May 8 and covers 75 games. “I don’t have much of a reaction other than you take what MLB does and trust that and live with that and let it go through its course,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We knew something was coming down. Actually, it took a while. Hopefully, it all gets worked out on both sides and everyone gets the help they need and everything works out fine.” Osuna is to participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of the MLB and the players’ association.

BETTING

Rhode Island passes budget

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo on Friday signed a US$9.6 billion budget for next fiscal year that legalizes sports betting and gives the state 51 percent of the revenues from the wagers. The budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1 counts on US$23.5 million of new revenue, although the activity is not expected to go live until Oct. 1.

CRICKET

Tampering ban upheld

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal is to miss the third and final Test against the West Indies after his appeal against a ball-tampering ban was dismissed by a judicial commissioner. The 28-year-old was charged with ball tampering during last week’s Saint Lucia Test after video evidence indicated he took sweets out of his pocket and put them in his mouth before applying saliva to the ball within the space of a few seconds. “The judicial commissioner ... has dismissed Dinesh Chandimal’s appeal after the Sri Lanka captain was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement. Judicial Commissioner Michael Beloff is to hold another hearing on July 10 to determine sanctions against Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha for “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.” The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown was yesterday to host the first day-night test in the Caribbean with the hosts 1-0 up in the series.