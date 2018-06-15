Mexico’s ‘Grand Warlock’ casts a spell to help team

AFP, MEXICO CITY

With the help of two priestesses and a rain stick shaped like an ancient Mesoamerican god, Mexico’s “Grand Warlock” on Wednesday cast a spell to help the nation at the FIFA World Cup.

Antonio Vazquez — better known as El Brujo Mayor, a soothsayer famed for his annual predictions on politics and the news — invoked the plumed serpent god Quetzalcoatl, worshiped by the Aztecs and other pre-Columbian peoples, to get the Mexican national team to at least the quarter-finals in Russia.

“Give me all your force and power to break through heaven’s doors, let Mexico reach the fifth match. Quetzalcoatl, let it be so,” Vazquez said, his long white beard standing out against his green Mexico jersey.

Mexico are to start their campaign on Sunday against reigning champions Germany in Group F, hoping to make it past the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

El Tri have never beaten Germany at the tournament, but Vazquez brimmed with optimism.

“We will at the very least have a 0-0 draw, or a 1-0 win for Mexico,” Vazquez said.

He also ventured a prediction on the tournament’s winner: Brazil, Spain or Portugal.

“A Latin team will be champion,” he said.

However, Vazquez is not exactly known for his infallibility.

For example, in 2016 he predicted now-US President Donald Trump would lose the US Republican primary.

He has also been known to change his predictions: In January, he predicted Germany would defeat Spain to win this year’s World Cup.