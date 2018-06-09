SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Ghana to dissolve agency

Ghana on Thursday said it would dissolve the nation’s soccer association after claims made in a documentary of bribe-taking by referees and kickbacks to top officials. The government had “decided to take immediate steps to have the GFA [Ghana Football Association] dissolved” because of the “widespread nature of the apparent rot,” Ghanaian Minister for Information Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said. The conduct of all GFA officials and suspended National Sports Authority director-general Robert Sarfo Mensah was referred to police for further investigation and any “appropriate action,” he said, adding that provisional measures would be put in place to run the sport until a new body is formed.

FOOTBALL

Trump to be called to testify

US President Donald Trump is being put on the spot to explain his anti-NFL rhetoric by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his complaint that team owners have blacklisted him for refusing to stand for the national anthem. Kaepernick and his former teammate Eric Reid are expected to ask Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence to voluntarily testify about their influence over the NFL in a case in private arbitration. Kaepernick claims that comments made by Trump and Pence have discouraged the NFL and team owners from hiring the players over the expression of their views on police brutality. Should the White House refuse a voluntary deposition, attorneys for the players plan to subpoena the two, a person close to the grievance said, adding that if they fail in private arbitration, the players would ask a federal judge to intervene.

RUGBY UNION

Toddler hurt in luggage area

The one-year-old son of All Black Vaea Fifita was rushed to a hospital after being injured by an airport conveyor belt, the player said yesterday on the eve of their first Test against France. The toddler was somehow carried into Auckland Airport’s baggage handling area on Thursday as the family checked in. “He had an operation on his arm and is doing okay,” Fifita said. Fifita, who can also double at lock, has been named on the bench for the first Test and an All Blacks spokesman confirmed that he remained in the match-day 23, despite the accident.

SOCCER

MP calls for injury checks

British Legislator Chris Bryant on Thursday called for independent medical checks on player who have sustained head injuries, after Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius played on in the Champions League final with a concussion. “The concussion suffered by the Liverpool goalkeeper in the recent Champions League match shows absolutely that football has not yet got this right,” Bryant said ahead of a debate in the House of Commons on the subject of brain injuries, due on Monday. “It shouldn’t be the club doctor that is making a decision about whether somebody continues to play — it should be an independent medical assessment.” According to two examining experts, Karius suffered a concussion, which could in part explain the two blunders he made in the game. Karius complained to referees in the 49th minute that he had been elbowed in the head by Madrid striker Sergio Ramos and that the foul went unpunished.