USA Gymnastics chief out following abuse scandal

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The head of the US women’s gymnastics program has been removed from her post in the wake of the abuse scandal that has rocked the sport, USA Gymnastics said on Friday.

Rhonda Faehn, who had run women’s gymnastics since 2015, was no longer with the organization, the sport’s governing body said.

“This is a personnel matter that we will not discuss in detail,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on behalf of chief executive Kerry Perry. “We recognize that change can be difficult, but we will not be deterred from making necessary and bold decisions to transform our organization. At USA Gymnastics, we are focused every day on creating a highly empowered culture that puts our athletes first.”

Faehn’s role in the abuse scandal involving disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar has come under scrutiny.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, one of Nassar’s victims, said she believed Faehn had been slow to act after being made aware of the abuse in June 2015.

“I don’t know what she did or didn’t do with that information, but I didn’t get contacted by the FBI for over a year, and in that time, 50 to 100 gymnasts were molested,” Raisman told the Indianapolis Star.

Meanwhile, USA Gymnastics said it would continue to implement “positive changes that reinforce our desire to have our athletes train and compete at the highest level in an empowering and safe environment.”

“USA Gymnastics is moving forward and positioning for the future with the commitment to our athletes safety and well-being at the heart of everything we do,” the organization said.