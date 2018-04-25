Home / Sports
Andujar homers, doubles as Yankees thrash Twins

AP, NEW YORK

Miguel Andujar of the New York Yankees hits a double against the Minnesota Twins in their American League game in New York City on Monday.

Photo: Brad Penner-USA Today

For rookies Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres, and most everyone else swinging a bat for the New York Yankees, this was an extra special evening.

Andujar on Monday homered and doubled to extend his barrage of extra-base blows, while Torres got his first major league hit as the Yankees hammered the Minnesota Twins 14-1.

“I saw all my guys hitting pretty well,” Torres said. “I’m part of that.”

Slumping Giancarlo Stanton homered in going four for four, while Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam as the Yankees posted their first three-game winning streak under new manager Aaron Boone.

“Tonight was a great night, up and down,” Boone said.

The teams had not met since New York topped the Twins 8-4 in the American League wild-card game in October last year at Yankee Stadium.

This was no contest as Minnesota lost their fourth in a row and brought in center fielder Ryan LaMarre to pitch in the eighth inning — Tyler Austin tagged him for a two-run homer.

Austin also doubled and had a career-best four RBIs.

Along with their four homers, the Yankees hit four doubles.

“We’ve been playing from behind a lot and I think that can be trying if you do it day after day,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Andujar kept taking meaty cuts and delivered an extra-base hit in his seventh straight game — tied with Pittsburgh’s Corey Dickerson for the longest streak in the majors this year.

Andujar is 15 for 29 (.517) during that span with eight doubles, a triple and three home runs, raising his season average from .107 to .316.

The 23-year-old third baseman lined a solo drive into the left-field seats in the second inning and added a hard double.

“I just want to keep doing the same thing,” Andujar said through a translator. “It’s about sticking to the plan.”

A day after making his debut, Torres singled in the eighth, ending an none-for-seven start for the prized 21-year-old.

“It was cool,” Boone said. “Hopefully, he can be on his way now.”

Stanton hit a loud, long drive for his fifth homer, while Gary Sanchez boomed a two-run double.

Both sluggers began the game batting under .190.

“Still battling, man,” Stanton said. “Nothing’s easy. Was good to get a few knocks.”

Brian Dozier singled home Minnesota’s run.

