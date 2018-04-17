Taiwan women’s futsal team set for AFC Championship

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The coach of Taiwan women’s futsal squad is making final preparations and assessing players for selection ahead of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Futsal Championship in Thailand next month.

“We have introduced some new concepts during training and the players are improving their teamwork,” head coach Chang Yao-ming said yesterday.

Chang is being helped by experienced Brazilian assistant coach Adil Amarante after officials extended his contract to work with the women’s team after he oversaw the men’s team last year.

Taiwan’s women on Sunday played Macau in a friendly and picked up an impressive 4-0 win, after which Chang said he is confident of getting good results against group opponents Vietnam, Malaysia and Bangladesh when the competition starts on May 2.

Meanwhile, in the Taiwan Mulan Football League, Taipei PlayOne striker Chen Yen-ping on Saturday fired a hat-trick in a 6-0 victory over Inter Taipei at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City.

The other match saw veteran Li Hsiu-chin grab a brace and new signing Michelle Pao score on her debut to lead Taichung Blue Whale over Hualien City 5-1.

In the men’s Taiwan Football Premier League, fans on Sunday were treated to a rousing performance in the nightcap, when Taipei’s Tatung, the reigning champions, took on Tainan City, the bottom-placed finishers last season with only two wins, at the Taipei Municipal Stadium.

Tainan City surprisingly took the lead in the 13th minute from a corner-kick, which striker Wu Chun-ching lashed home after a weak attempt at a clearance.

Turks and Caicos Islands forward Marc Fenelus sent a low cross into teammate Onur Dogan, who fired in the equalizer in the 31st minute.

Tainan City put on a staunch defensive display as the score remained 1-1 late into the game, but Tatung eventually prevailed 10 minutes from time when Fenelus, last season’s winner of the Golden Boot with 35 goals, slotted home from close range.

In other matches, National Sports Training Center battled to a 1-1 draw with Taiwan Sports University of Taichung, Hang Yuen blanked Royal Blues 2-0 and Kaohsiung’s Taipower defeated newcomers Taicheng Lions 2-1.