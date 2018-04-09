Taiwan thrashes Iran 4-0 to keep Davis Cup status

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Taiwan yesterday retained their Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group II status by thrashing Iran 4-0 on the hard courts at the Taipei Tennis Center.

After the host cruised into a 2-0 lead on Saturday after the singles rubbers, Hsieh Cheng-peng and Peng Hsien-yin took just 56 minutes to defeat Amirvala Madanchi and Ashkan Shokoofi 6-0, 6-4 in the doubles rubber to move into an unassailable 3-0 lead in the relegation playoff.

Hsieh and Peng did not face a single break point against the Iranian pairing while converting four of eight, sending down four aces and winning 58 of the 89 points contested.

In the first reverse single rubber, Hsu Yu-hsiou, the 19-year-old Taiwanese world No. 1,971, rallied from a set down to defeat Iranian world No. 1,349 Shahin Khaledan 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 in 1 hour, 25 minutes.

Hsu saved four of five break points and converted two of four, winning 70 of the 129 points contested.

Taiwan skipper Chiang Jinn-yen and Iran captain Saeid Ahmadvand then agreed not to contest the second scheduled reverse singles rubber between Yang Tsung-hua and Madanchi.

In the opening singles rubbers on Saturday, Taiwanese world No. 157 Jason Jung took just 59 minutes to see off unranked Madanchi 6-3, 6-3.

Jung did not face a single break point and converted three of six, winning 56 of the 91 points contested.

Taiwanese world No. 250 Yang also won in straight sets, defeating Khaledan 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 17 minutes.

Yang saved five of six break points and converted three of nine, sending down seven aces and winning 71 of the 125 points contested.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Oceania Group II second-round matches, Thailand defeated the Philippines to book a spot in September’s final, while Lebanon looked set to join them after they took a 2-0 lead over Hong Kong in the singles rubbers on Saturday.