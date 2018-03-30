Collins defeats life-long favorite Venus

AP, KEY BISCAYNE, Florida

Danielle Collins’ favorite player, for as long as she can remember, has been Venus Williams. Clearly, she was not star-struck when facing her idol.

Collins got the biggest win of her professional career on Wednesday night, shocking eighth-seeded Williams 6-2, 6-3 in the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Collins needed to survive two qualifying matches before making the main draw at Key Biscayne, and is now to meet sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko the semi-finals.

Ostapenko got her spot in the semi-finals by ousting fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) and is now to get the upstart Collins with a berth in tomorrow’s final at stake.

In the other women’s semi-final, 13th seed Sloane Stephens is set to meet three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka.

“The first time I saw Venus in the locker room, I nearly cried,” Collins said. “I mean, I’ve idolized her my whole life. She’s been my favorite player for forever. This is such a special moment, I’m just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Collins topped US Open finalist Madison Keys earlier this month at Indian Wells and made a much bigger statement with this win.

She threw both fists into the air when Williams could not handle a serve on Collins’ second match point, and even the three-time champion at Key Biscayne gave her a big smile when they shook hands at the net.

“I’m just starting to finally put all of the pieces together,” said Collins, the 2014 and 2016 NCAA champion at the University of Virginia.

Collins, No. 93 in the world for a few more days, will more than double her career earnings when the money from Miami arrives.

She arrived in Key Biscayne with US$305,385 in career earnings, which she will add at least US$327,965 to by advancing to the semi-finals.

She is also going to soar in the world rankings, to no lower than 67th.

No qualifier has ever gone this deep at Key Biscayne, although Collins looked perfectly comfortable on the stage.

She rarely faced trouble, offered confident fist pumps for much of the night and set the tone by breaking Williams — who has been playing professional matches for about as long as the 24-year-old has been alive — with her opening chance in each set.

And now Collins, who took the more unusual path through college to professional life, still has a shot at becoming perhaps Miami’s most surprising champion.

“You don’t have to do it the traditional way,” Williams said.

For as easy as Collins made it look on Wednesday night, John Isner had an even easier time in his men’s singles quarter-final.

Big-serving Isner made the Miami semi-finals for the second time in four years, needing just more than an hour to overpower South Korea’s Chung Hyeon 6-1, 6-4.

The 14th seed had 13 aces, won all but one of his 32 first-serve points and avenged a loss to 19th-seeded Chung in his first match of the year in Auckland in January.

“I played extremely well,” said Isner, who dropped six of his first eight matches of the year before arriving in Miami. “Every match I’ve played in this tournament, I’ve gotten better. I’ve gotten stronger and that’s a very, very good sign.”

While Isner was broken twice by Chung when they met in Auckland, he faced only one break point on Wednesday.

“It’s perfect conditions,” said Isner, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 semi-finals at Key Biscayne. “I’ve played well here in the past and I’m so happy that I’m playing well here again.”