Kerr squanders five-stroke lead

AP, CARLSBAD, California

Cristie Kerr on Saturday blew a five-stroke lead in the Kia Classic to set up a final-round showdown at Aviara Golf Club.

A day after shooting an eight-under 64 to open a big lead, Kerr had a 75 to drop a stroke behind playing partner Lizette Salas, Ji Eun-hee and Kim In-kyung.

Kerr was tied with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling, Caroline Hedwall and Cindy LaCrosse, and four players were another shot back in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week at Mission Hills.

“There is still Sunday,” Kerr said. “Somebody else got to sleep with the lead.”

The 40-year-old Kerr had a double bogey on the par-four 15th after snap-hooking a drive into the trees and hitting a hybrid off a cart path.

“I just didn’t have it,” Kerr said. “I’ve got to go work on my game a little bit. Kind of been a little bit of the story this year, a little bit of inconsistency. Just got to be grateful I’m only one back with a whole new Sunday.”

The 2015 winner at Aviara, she followed the double bogey with a two-putt birdie on the short par-four 16th and had a bogey on the par-four 18th.

“Mentally, just wasn’t quite as sharp. Swing wasn’t quite as sharp,” Kerr said. “I mean, every putt I hit like bounced horribly. Like a lot of putts didn’t have a chance to go in the hole. I don’t know why it was different today on the greens.”

Ji had a 67 to match Salas (69) and Kim (69) at 11-under 205.

Anna Nordqvist had a 66 to top the group at nine-under.

Top-ranked Shanshan Feng (69) and Lydia Ko (70) were four strokes back at seven-under. Inbee Park, coming off a victory last week in the Founders Cup in Phoenix, was six-under after a 68. Singapore winner Michelle Wie had a 68 to get to five-under.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun was 82nd with three-over.

Additional reporting by staff writer