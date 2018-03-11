SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Facebook to stream games

Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, partnering with the MLB to air 25 weekday afternoon games in an exclusive deal. The games are to be available in the US on Facebook Watch, the company’s video feature announced in August last year, via the MLB Live show page. Facebook on Friday said that recorded broadcasts would also be available globally, excluding select international markets. The package, the MLB’s first digital-only national broadcast agreement, precludes teams from televising those games on their regional sports networks. Facebook’s selection is to come from among the nine games per season teams can lose from their local telecasts to national video partners, which include Fox and ESPN. Facebook last year had a package of 20 non-exclusive Friday night games that began in mid-May and used broadcast feeds from the participating teams.

SOCCER

Pep fined over ribbon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday was fined ￡20,000 (US$27,706) by the English Football Association (FA) for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of jailed pro-independence politicians in his native Catalonia. Guardiola has continually sported the ribbon in City’s Premier League matches, as well as games in domestic and European cup competitions. On Sunday last week, FA chief executive Martin Glenn spoke out strongly in defense of his organization’s decision to charge Guardiola. Glenn later apologized over comments he made regarding political and religious symbols in which he included the Star of David and the Nazi swastika among those that should be kept out of the game.

SOCCER

Teenage Tours player dies

An 18-year-old soccer player with the French second-division club Tours has died. Tours said midfielder Thomas Rodriguez died overnight from Thursday to Friday, adding that the club is “devastated by this drama, which plunges the club into an immense sadness.” No details were given as to the cause of death. Rodriguez joined in 2016 and progressed through the Tours youth academy before playing for the reserves. The French soccer league canceled the Tours-Valenciennes match scheduled for later on Friday. A minute’s silence is being held at all stadiums in the first and second divisions this weekend.

FOOTBALL

Tessitore on play-by-play

ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth is getting a total makeover. With longtime color analyst Jon Gruden already gone as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, the network has named Joe Tessitore as the series’ new play-by-play announcer, the New York Post reported. Tessitore is to replace Sean McDonough, who is reportedly moving back to college football broadcasts for ESPN after two seasons in the network’s top NFL play-by-play role. According to reports, the network has been trying to tempt Peyton Manning to fill Gruden’s shoes, with reports saying Manning could receive US$10 million annually if he is willing to become the network’s lead NFL analyst. The Post also reported on Friday that Manning would pass on the ESPN offer, although he has made no public comments. According to Sporting News, Manning has a similar offer from FOX for their new Thursday night football package.