Melbourne Rebels overpower Brumbies 33-10 to extend winning streak to three

AFP, DUNEDIN, New Zealand

The Melbourne Rebels yesterday created a piece of club history when they overpowered the ACT Brumbies 33-10 in their Super Rugby clash in Melbourne.

The bonus-point win ensured the Rebels won their third match in a row, the first time they have opened the season with three victories.

Earlier in Dunedin, the Otago Highlanders extended the Western Stormers’ losing streak on New Zealand soil to 10 matches with a 33-15 bonus-point win.

The Rebels have now skipped clear at the top of the Australian conference after also securing bonus-point wins over the Reds and the Sunwolves.

Melbourne, who picked up the bulk of the axed Western Force outfit at the end of last season along with coach Dave Wessels, survived an early test from the Brumbies before finishing far stronger.

The Brumbies opened the scoring through a 10th-minute try to Chance Peni, but that was the last time they had any joy.

Impressive Melbourne No. 8 Amanaki Mafi leveled the scores 20 minutes later, before Reece Hodge crossed to give the hosts a 14-5 lead at the break.

The Brumbies came out full of intent in the second half and got within four points when Henry Speight scored.

However, from that point the Rebels dominated and tries to Hodge, Josh Maddocks and Michael Ruru secured the win and the bonus point.

Rebels captain Tom English said the squad was full of confidence after such a blistering start to the season.

“To know that we can do that brings a lot of confidence heading into next week [against the Waratahs],” he said. “We always know when we play the Brumbies they will bring intensity and physicality.”

“The boys showed up tonight and we came away with the bonus-point win,” he added.

Earlier, the Highlanders ran in five tries to two against the Stormers, including a brace for All Black fullback Aaron Smith, making it two wins from two for the season.

The Stormers now have only one win from four, despite dominating territory, leaving captain Siya Kolisi frustrated at his side’s error rate on attack.

“It’s the same story every time... We didn’t hold onto the ball, we didn’t come away with points when we got to the 22 and they did,” he said. “We can’t keep making the same mistakes every week.”

Highlanders captain Ben Smith was pleased his players handled the physical challenge meted out by the Stormers, who face the Auckland Blues at home next week.

“They’re big men, we had to match that and we did,” he said. “We didn’t help ourselves at times [with handling errors], but that’s an easy fix.”

The Stormers conceded early when All Black flanker Liam Squire crossed for a five-pointer to finish a movement that began deep within the Highlanders’ own half.

However, this time the Stormers rallied to strike back with two tries and take the lead, the first from Chris van Zyl after they doggedly worked the ball through 15 phases and the second from teenage flyhalf Damian Willemse.

Smith evened the score at 12-12 after powerhouse winger Waisake Naholo fended off three defenders racing down the touchline to set him up.

Naholo then scored one of his own after winning an aerial duel, offloading and regathering to dot down between the posts.

The Highlanders were 19-15 up at halftime and only a desperate Stormers defense prevented them from scoring either side of the break.

The pressure eventually made way when Luke Whitelock bulldozed his way over the line after a break from center Rob Thompson.