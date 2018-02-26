Scotland stun England in Six Nations

AFP, EDINBURGH

Huw Jones scored two tries on Saturday, as Scotland produced a huge upset to beat Six Nations champions England 25-13 at Murrayfield.

It was Scotland’s first victory over their oldest rivals in a decade and just England’s second defeat in 26 Tests under Australian coach Eddie Jones, with Ireland now the only side left in this season’s Six Nations who can complete a Grand Slam.

Scotland had not scored a try against England at Murrayfield in 14 years before Saturday’s match, but, with fly-half Finn Russell pulling the strings, they ran in three in the first half of a remarkable Calcutta Cup clash.

Jones crossed twice and Sean Maitland also went over as the Scots surged into a 22-6 lead at halftime and never looked back.

It was a hugely impressive display by a Scotland side, who last year suffered a 61-21 thrashing by England at Twickenham.

The match was a personal triumph for Russell, who had been taken off by coach Gregor Townsend in the 65th minute of Scotland’s preceding 32-26 win over France.

However, Scotland captain John Barclay saw his forecast that Russell, well below his best in the side’s opening 34-7 loss to Wales, would have a big match vindicated in style.

“I predicted Finn Russell would be man of the match on Friday,” Barclay told the BBC. “He didn’t have his best games in the first two matches, but today he was outstanding. He’s one of the best stand-offs in the world I believe.”

The fiery nature of this fixture was reflected by BBC reports of a pre-match scuffle in the tunnel between England’s Owen Farrell, who went to score all his side’s points, and Scotland Ryan Wilson.

Asked if that had had any bearing on the match, Eddie Jones said: “I don’t know, I don’t think so. These things happen.”