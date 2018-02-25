SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Guardiola charged over ribbon

The English Football Association has charged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for promoting a political message by wearing a ribbon in support of imprisoned and ousted pro-independence Catalan politicians. Guardiola was born in Catalonia and is revered in the region because of his links with Barcelona’s soccer team, as both a player and coach. Guardiola has been wearing the yellow ribbon at matches and news conferences since Catalonia’s failed secession bid in October last year when a banned independence referendum was held. The association said the ribbon is a “political message” which requires him to be charged with being in breach of uniform and advertising regulations.

TENNIS

Bouchard reaches settlement

Eugenie Bouchard said she feels relieved and happy about a settlement in her liability lawsuit against the US Tennis Association. The Canadian tennis player made the remark to reporters on Friday after the deal on damages was struck at a New York City court. It came a day after a jury found the association mostly liable for when Bouchard slipped on a wet locker room floor at the 2015 US Open and hit the back of her head. Bouchard claimed she suffered what she said was a “serious head injury” that has harmed a once-promising career. Lawyers met for several hours before reaching the settlement. They declined to disclose the terms.

TENNIS

Top-seed Thiem out of Rio

Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria on Friday tumbled out of the Rio Open in Brazil, falling 6-4, 6-0 to Spain’s Fernando Verdasco in the quarter-finals of the clay-court event. Thiem won the Argentina Open on Sunday last week for his ninth career title. Verdasco was yesterday to play fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy, who was victorious over Alijaz Bedene of Slovenia. Bedene lost to Thiem in the Argentina Open final. In the other semi-final at Jockey Club Brasileiro, sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina was to face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. Schwartzman beat France’s Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4, and Jarry topped Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-3.

OLYMPICS

Sergeyeva fails drugs test

Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeyeva has been banned from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea after failing a doping test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said yesterday. The court said that she had tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine and had admitted the offense, the fourth doping case to hit this year’s Games. Sergeyeva, who finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh, “is excluded from the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018,” the court said in a statement.

BASKETBALL

Butler out with injury

Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler on Friday left the Timberwolves’ game against the Houston Rockets with an apparent injury to his right knee. After grabbing a rebound late in the third quarter, Butler pivoted and planted hard on his right foot before collapsing and grabbing his right knee. He was on the floor for at least three minutes before he was carried off the court by two teammates. He appeared to avoid putting weight on his right leg when heading to the locker room. Butler leads the Timberwolves with 22.4 points and 1.9 steals per game, adding 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his first season with Minnesota after being traded from Chicago in the off-season.