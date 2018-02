Penguins defeat Hurricanes 6-1 for sixth straight win

AP, RALEIGH, North Carolina

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had two goals and an assist on Friday, and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby scored a late goal and Olli Maatta also scored. The Penguins took control with three goals — two by Kessel — in a seven minute, 39 seconds span in the second period.

Matt Murray made 27 saves for Pittsburgh, which has won 11 of 13 to overtake Washington Capitals for the Metropolitan Division lead. Since the Penguins were shut out by Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 4, they are 16-3-1.

They were just as busy off the ice, completing a mid-game trade in which they picked up center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators. As part of the complicated three-team deal, they sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes.

WILD v RANGERS

AP, NEW YORK

Mikael Granlund and Eric Staal each scored twice and Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves in the Minnesota Wild’s victory over the New York Rangers.

The Wild completed a three-game sweep of New York-area teams after beating the San Hose Sharks on Monday night and New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

The Rangers lost for the sixth-straight time in regulation.

New York is 6-17-0 since beating Buffalo Sabres in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1.

Jesper Fast scored for New York.