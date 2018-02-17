Mendis scores 53 as Sri Lanka rout Bangladesh

AFP, DHAKA

Opener Kusal Mendis on Thursday scored his maiden half-century in Twenty20 internationals to lead Sri Lanka’s six-wicket rout of Bangladesh in the first of the two matches in Dhaka.

Mendis smashed 53 off 27 balls, while Dasun Shanaka hit an unbeaten 42 as the visitors eased past Bangladesh’s record total of 193-5 with 20 balls to spare.

Shanaka, who hit three fours and three sixes in his 24-ball blitz, shared an unbeaten 65-run stand with Thisara Perera to snap Sri Lanka’s eight-match losing streak in Twenty20 matches.

Bangladesh rode on brisk half-centuries by Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim to post their highest-ever Twenty20 total, but were undone by attacking opposition batting.

Sri Lanka responded strongly with Mendis putting on 53 runs with fellow opener Danushka Gunathilaka, who made 30, to put the Bangladesh bowlers on the back foot.

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam, one of the four debutants in the Bangladesh lineup, broke the stand when he had Gunathilaka stumped.

Nazmul later picked the wicket of Upul Tharanga for 4 runs, before fellow debutant Afif Hossain removed Mendis with his off-spin, but Shanaka and Perera, who was unbeaten on 39 off just 18 balls, ensured no further hiccups in the Sri Lanka innings.

“We talked before the second innings that it was a good wicket to bat and we just needed to do our basics, and if we can do our basics, then we can chase down the target,” Gunathilaka said.

Earlier, the hosts surpassed their previous highest score of 190-5 against Ireland in Belfast in 2012, thanks to some prolific batting by Mushfiqur and Soumya.

Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 66 off 44 balls, while Soumya hit a 32-ball 51 — the left-handed opener’s maiden Twenty20 half-century — after the hosts elected to bat first.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad felt they were few runs short, despite their record-breaking score.

“We could have scored 10, 15 runs more on this wicket,” Mahmudullah said. “They bowled well in the middle overs and especially Udana [Isuru] bowled good yorkers in an over. We have to try many things at that time.”

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Jeevan Mendis claimed two wickets.

The second match of the series is due to be held in Sylhet tomorrow.