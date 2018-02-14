Dutch dominate podium in men’s speedskating

Reuters, GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Dutch speedskaters continued their dominance yesterday in the men’s 1,500m at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, with world champion Kjeld Nuis powering to gold in 1 minute, 44.01 seconds ahead of compatriot Patrick Roest who clocked 1 minute, 44.86 seconds at Gangneung Olympic Park.

South Korea’s Kim Min-seok sparked wild celebrations by taking bronze with a time of 1 minute 44.93 seconds to open the host nation’s speedskating account at the Games.

Taiwan’s Willaim Tai was in 34th place with a time of 1 minute, 50.63 seconds. He has previously represented Taiwan in roller speedskating at an international level.

Nuis was shy of the world record of 1 minute, 41.02 seconds, held by Russia’s Denis Yuskov since last year.

Additional reporting by staff writer