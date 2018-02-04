Former Texans employee alleges sexual harassment

Reuters

A former Houston Texans employee on Friday filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually harassed by the former director of football operations and that her claims were not properly investigated after she reported it to human resources.

Kristen Grimes claims that Jason Lowrey, who was let go on Jan. 16, began pursuing her almost immediately after she joined the team in 2013.

Grimes detailed a 2013 work trip where Lowrey allegedly groped her and was “openly grabbing her butt.”

She said he also stalked her in the workplace after she attempted to sever her relationship with him two years later.

In the lawsuit, Grimes described the Texans workplace as an “Alpha-Male environment, where continuous improprieties toward female employees were not punished.”

Grimes said she filed a claim with the human resources department, but that the team “failed to conduct a proper and unbiased internal investigation” and did not punish Lowrey in any way.

The Texans on Friday issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

“The Houston Texans take complaints of this nature seriously. Consistent with club policy, this matter was promptly investigated and addressed at the time the complaint was made. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this litigation,” the statement read in part.