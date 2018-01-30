Lincicome eases past Taiwan’s Hsu

AFP, MIAMI

Brittany Lincicome on Sunday birdied four of final five holes to win her second consecutive Bahamas LPGA Classic, finishing in near-darkness to capture the shortened season opener by two strokes.

The 32-year-old Floridian fired a seven-under 66 in the final round to complete 54 holes at 12-under 207 to defeat Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling, who shot 68 to close on 209.

With portable lights used to illuminate predawn practice areas turned upon the 18th green, Lincicome sank an eight-foot birdie putt to complete the lowest round of the tournament and take the trophy again.

“I’m on cloud nine and I’ve never defended before, either. It’s unbelievable,” Lincicome said.

The event was shortened to 54 holes after high winds wiped out most play on Friday.

With five players deadlocked at the top of the leaderboard at nine-under, Lincicome seized command on the back nine with a 10-foot birdie putt at 14, a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five 15th, another 10-foot birdie at the par-three 17th and her closing clincher.

“My putter really saved me all day,” Lincicome said. “I made a lot of great birdies and par saves, and that saved me.”

Hsu, who has made 79 LPGA starts without a triumph, was in the hunt late thanks to a run of three consecutive birdies ending at the eighth hole and a birdie at the par-five 11th to reach nine-under.

Hsu birdied 15 and 18, but a bogey at 17 was too much to overcome.