Wenger handed ban after calling referee ‘a disgrace’

Reuters, LONDON

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said referee Mike Dean was “a disgrace” and “not honest” following last month’s Premier League game at West Bromwich Albion, the official said in his report, part of which was published on Tuesday by the Football Association (FA).

Wenger on Jan. 5 received a three-match touchline ban and was fined ￡40,000 (US$55,101) for misconduct following the game, which ended 1-1 after West Brom were awarded a disputed late penalty which they converted.

The FA included testimony from Dean that said he confronted the officials after the game.

“He was very aggressive leaning toward me, pointing aggressively at me saying: ‘You’re not honest’ on numerous occasions,” Dean said.

“I replied: ‘So you’re calling me a cheat.’ He replied: ‘I maintain what I say, you’re not honest.’ He then said: ‘You’ve done this to us many times before... You’re a disgrace,’” he said.

Wenger served the final match of the ban in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.