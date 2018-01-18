Ex-doctor’s victims recount abuse as sentencing begins

AP, LANSING, Michigan

Gymnasts and other victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar on Tuesday stepped forward in a Michigan courtroom to recount the sexual abuse and emotional trauma he inflicted on them as children, including one who said that girls eventually “grow into strong women that return to destroy your world.”

Nearly 100 victims were expected to address the court during the four-day sentencing hearing for 54-year-old Nassar. Many cried as they told their stories on the hearing’s first day, and some requested anonymity, while others unleashed.

“I testified to let the world know that you are a repulsive liar and those ‘treatments’ were pathetically veiled sexual abuse,” Kyle Stephens said to Nassar, who often bowed his head and closed his eyes or looked away as she and others spoke.

Stephens, the first victim to speak, said Nassar repeatedly abused her from age six until age 12 during family visits to his home. She said he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other abuse.

She said Nassar denied it and her parents initially believed him. Stephens said she largely blamed her father’s suicide on the shame and self-loathing he felt for defending Nassar.

“Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don’t stay little forever,” Stephens said. “They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world.”

The judge consoled the 29 women and girls who spoke or had their statements read out, saying they should not blame themselves. More victims were to speak yesterday.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands, often while their parents were in the room.

Another statement came from Donna Markham, who told of how her 23-year-old daughter Chelsey killed herself in 2009, years after Nassar sexually abused her during a medical examination.

“It all started with him,” she said, describing her daughter’s downward spiral into drug abuse.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who is expected to order a sentence tomorrow, said the system had failed them.

Prosecutors are seeking at least 40 years in prison for Nassar, who has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography.