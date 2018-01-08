Willy Chen places second in tour, off to US with award

Staff writer, with CNA

Willy Chen on Friday carded four-over 76 in the final round of the Junior Golf Tour of Asia’s (JGTA) Taiwan Junior Championship to finish second with a total of 220.

Chen also received the JGTA’s Heart of a Champion award, which enables him to go the US this year to compete against some of the best junior golfers in the world.

The award is given to players who stand out both on and off the course.

The men’s title was won by Tang Junyi of China, who finished with a total of 219.

Other Taiwanese in the top 10 were Chen Ting-yu in third with a total of 221, Chen Yu-yu in fifth with 222, Huang Chih-yi in sixth with 223, Tsai Yu-ta in seventh with 224 and Jason Hsu in eighth with 225.

In the women’s division, Ni Jana of China won the title with a total of 222.

There were five Taiwanese women in the top 10, with Hsieh Chia-yu snagging fourth (226), Joy Yang placing fifth (229), Kuo Yu-tien coming in sixth (230) and Chou Shu-yu and Liu Ke-ai tying for 10th (234).

The championship was held at the National Golf Country Club in Miaoli County from Tuesday to Friday last week.

