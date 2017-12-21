SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Rodgers out for season

Aaron Rodgers was on Tuesday placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season by the Green Bay Packers a day after they were eliminated from the playoff hunt. Rodgers returned from an eight-week absence with a broken right collarbone on Sunday in a 31-24 loss to Carolina, being struck seven times and sacked three times. The Packers (7-7) were eliminated from playoff contention when Atlanta edged Tampa Bay 24-21 on Monday.

TENNIS

Bartoli to return next year

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli on Tuesday announced that she would return to professional tennis next year after more than four years in retirement. The Frenchwoman shocked the tennis world when she quit the sport in 2013, a little more than a month after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, saying her body could no longer keep up with the demands of the sport.

SOCCER

Romario eyes CBF term

Former Brazil striker and 1994 World Cup champion Romario on Tuesday said he plans to run for president of the scandal-plagued Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on an anti-corruption platform. Romario, 51, now a senator who has led congressional investigations into corruption in Brazilian soccer, announced his intention four days after CBF president Marco Polo del Nero was suspended for 90 days by FIFA for alleged unethical conduct. “No one has fought so vigorously against that gang than me and so I am a legitimate candidate,” Romario said on Instagram. He blamed former FIFA president Joao Havelange for installing a “system” of graft in Brazilian soccer and beyond.

FOOTBALL

Pro Bowl to have 8 Steelers

Star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, top receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell were among an NFL-high eight Pittsburgh Steelers named on Tuesday for next year’s Pro Bowl. Joining the three will be offensive linemen Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey, plus kicker Chris Boswell and linebacker Ryan Shazier, who had a season-ending spinal injury earlier this month. They are set to star for the American Conference against their rivals from the National Conference in the matchup, set for Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.